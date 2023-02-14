Polls: Political parties, candidates sign peace accord in Delta

.

By Festus Ahon,ASABA

EIGHTEEN political parties and their candidates participating in the forthcoming polls in Delta State, Tuesday, signed a peace accord as part of an effort to ensure violence-free elections in the State.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Resident Commissioner in the State, Revd. Monday Udoh-Tom said the peace pact was put together by the Commission in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, CSOs and State Actors in order to ensure that the election was held in an atmosphere of peace.

Saying that no meaningful development could thrive in an environment of war, violence, crisis and conflicts, Udoh-Tom, said; ”where there is peace, there is a sustaining meaningful development, peaceful atmosphere and joy.”

According to him, the peace pact was in demonstration of the commission’s resolve to provide a level playing field for all participating political parties to enable citizens come out without fear to cast their vote.

While lamenting the attitude of some political parties who absent themselves from the meeting organised by the electoral umpire, he said; “it does not portray any sign of responsibility for persons gearing to lead the citizens”.

National Coordinator, Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, Mr Sheriff Mulade in his remarks, said the importance of peace in any process could not be overemphasized.

Mulade said; “the election is meant to be peaceful for the emergence of the will of the people. We are working towards a peaceful election. We stand on peace, support peace and encourage peace for peaceful elections.

On his part, a representative of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Michael Obekpa said the Police and other security agencies were collaborating to ensure a peaceful electioneering process.

Obekpa disclosed that adequate officers have been deployed to all the polling units to accompany and secure the election materials across the country.

He said security agencies were conversant with challenges often faced during elections, assuring that measures had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free process.

Speaking further, he said; “we urged citizens to be law-abiding”. Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Asaba, Mr Precious Nwadimuya who also spoke at the ceremony, said the association has set up a team to monitor and observe the elections to ensure duly prosecution of violators of the electoral acts during the exercise.

A representative of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mr Chris Anyabuine told political parties and electorates to embrace peace, explaining that the signing of the peace accord was aimed at ensuring peace before, during and after the elections.

On his part, Pastor Edewor Egegemgbe who represented the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, enjoined all the political parties and their members to ensure that the spirit of the peace pact remain sacred in their hearts, assured that the general elections would be a watershed devoid of violence in the history of elections in State.

The Head of Legal Services, INEC in the State, Mrs Angela Esodeghe who took candidates and representatives of political parties through the signing of the peace accord, said the pact would further consolidate the free, fair and credible elections that would be acceptable to the people.