Polls: PDP nBelievers reinaugurates board, backs Diden for Senate

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls, a renowned grassroots political pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP nBelievers, has reappointed and subsequently reinaugurated members of its Board of Trustees.



The Board of Trustees reinaugurated for another two-year tenure are: Amb. Ukalarami Ekpoko; Chairman, Mr. Bawo D. Yalaju; Representing Delta South, Dr. Faith Voke Ighorodje; Rep. Delta Central, Comr. Nwanyike Maureen Nkem; Rep. Delta North and Comr. Destiny Noritsegho; National State Coordinator.



The National State Coordinator of PDP nBeleivers, Comr. Destiny Noritsegho, told Newsmen that they have resolved to back former Chairman of DESOPADEC, Hon. Michael Diden, who is contesting the Delta South Senatorial seat under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party.



Noritsegho, assured that they will carry out aggressive grassroots mobilization across the eight local government areas in Delta South, to ensure that Hon. Michael Diden emerges victorious in the February 25 National Assembly election.



According to him, PDP nBeleivers have been busy populating their units and wards, right from the registration process to the collection of PVCs that was concluded Sunday February 5.