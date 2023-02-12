Polls: Oyedepo declares 3 days fasting, prayers to reclaim Nigeria

***Says: Nigeria’ll not go through the cruelty we went through the last 8yrs

By Olayinka Ajayi

Ahead of the general elections, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Worldwide, LFC, also called Winners Chapel David Olaniyi Oyedepo has declared three days of prayer and fasting to save the soul of Nigeria.

Speaking during the Church’s 3rd service in Ota, Oyedepo who had consistently warned against voting President Buhari into power said we need to beg for forgiveness of sins.

He said:” This came with a note of urgency. How many want to see the security of lives and property restored in Nigeria?

How many want to see a nation where parents can send their children and wards to school without the fear of kidnapping, abduction or evil things?

How many want to see the right kind of leaders emerge at all levels in the forthcoming general elections?

How many want to see a crisis-free election?

I am directed to declare a 3-day prayer and fasting across the nation.

“We pray that Nigeria will not go through the hardship it has gone through these eight years. God-chosen people will emerge, Nigeria will not go through the cruelty that it had gone through the last eight years. Nigeria will not suffer the wickedness it has suffered in the last eight years. Nigeria shall not see war.

“All mongers of war will be laid to rest. We shall be together in unity, there shall be prosperity in the land. “All fears shall be over, sound security shall be restored, and the name of the lord shall be glorified”.