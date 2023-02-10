Polls: Ohanaeze youths call for disbandment of Ebube Agu in Ebonyi

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Ahead of the February 23 and March 12 general elections, the apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council, (OYC) has called on the federal government to disband Ebube Agu Security Network, in Ebonyi State.

OYC made the call in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka and sent to Vanguard in Abuja on Friday.

Igboayaka who described Ebube Agu as militia group of the State governor, Engr. David Umahi added that the security outfit is now a terror to the people.

He said: “Ebube Agu Militias squad in Ebonyi State is now a terror to villagers and a tool of harassment, torture and intimidation against any perceived political enemy of Governor David Umahi. The activities of Ebube Agu are becoming too worrisome and unbearable.”

Igboayaka also urged the Inspector General of Police and all other heads of various Security agencies to act fast and prevent the looming blood bath that might strike during the elections, if Ebube Agu continues operation in the State, regretting that the said security outfit is merely set up to serve in the interest of the Governor David Umahi.

“The National Security Adviser, National Director of State Security Service, Inspector General of Police must as a matter of urgency understand that Ebube Agu in Ebonyi State is merely serving the interest of Gov. David Umahi, and it’s a time bomb waiting to blow, an incident that will interrupt national peace and a direct security threat to the nation.

“It is, therefore, very necessary at this time to banish Abube Agu Militias in Ebonyi before the 2023 general election otherwise heads will roll in Ebonyi”, he said.