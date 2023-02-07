POLLS: Oborevwori meets NUJ, says ‘I’ll be fair, just to all Deltans’

Oborevwori

.

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborevwori, Tuesday, pledged to be fair, just and accessible to all Deltans if elected in the 2023 polls.

Speaking at the Platform of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Asaba, Oborevwori said he would serve as governor for all Deltans, irrespective of social status, religion and tribe.

He said: “I will be fair, just and accessible to all, whether Urhobo, Anioma, Itsekiri, Ijaw or Isoko as well as non-indigenes in the State. I have the capacity and experience to make Delta proud and do more for the present and future generations.

“By divine grace, I stand today as the longest-serving speaker of the State House of Assembly. I have enjoyed the respect and solidarity of my esteemed colleagues in the House since 2017 when I became the Speaker and together, we have served diligently in unity under my leadership, keeping the legislature stable and safe for about six years now.

“With all modesty, I have set a trail-blazing direction for the Legislature and will show similar competence and commitment, with greater gusto, if elected governor of the State.

“I am a man of the people. My vision is to enthrone sustainable development, lasting peace and orderliness in our multi-ethnic state. I am pro – the masses which journalists also stand for. I am pro- NUJ.”

Oborevwori thanked members of the NUJ for the tremendous support they have given in propagating the programmes and policies of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, led administration.

He said: “As my dear friends and partners who believe in my tested abilities, you have two powerful tools to assist in electing me as governor with your Pen and your PVC. Help in publicizing our positive M.O.R.E Agenda by explaining the potential dividends to the electorates across all quarters in Delta State.

“Use your PVC to vote for me and indeed all PDP candidates from the presidency, to the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly. I urge you to sensitize the people to vote for PDP 5/5 as it is the only hope to rescue Nigeria from unimaginable hardship, unemployment, insecurity, bad economy, fuel scarcity and general hopelessness in the land, especially under the failed APC government. We have never had it so terrible as Nigerians.

“I look with nostalgia our recent past when Nigeria was very peaceful and prosperous under the PDP administration. The PDP will restore the lost glory of the nation, if voted into power at various levels in the general elections. That is the undeniable truth the mass media are expected to amplify.

“As PDP governorship flag bearer, I am detribalized, accountable and sure-footed. I come with selfless passion and patriotism to serve. I have done extremely well as speaker of Delta state House of Assembly with the collaboration of my colleagues. I will do MORE as governor”.