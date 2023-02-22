Polls: Obi-Datti campaign raises alarm over mischief makers

.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office has raised alarm over a plot by mischief makers who were partnering with one of the political parties to use posts from the political past of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi to advance the cause of its presidential candidate.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Obi-Datti Media Office, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “With barely 72 hours to poll, opponents have intensified their efforts to tap into the envious profile of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, ostensibly for want of good ingredients on their candidate to market at this wee hour left.

“That exactly is what is playing out in the political space as desperate PDP marketers mischievously want at all costs to tap on the name of the moment, Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Obi-Datti Media Office attention has been drawn to some videos of the Labour Party, Presidential Standard bearer, Obi when he was the running mate to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP platform in 2019 when he called on Nigerians to vote for Atiku.

“Also, a video of Obi attending the Presidential declaration of Atiku earlier in the year explaining why he attended the declaration while nursing the same ambition is being circulated using Obi’s testimonial on Atiku.

“It’s understandable why everybody wants to tap into Obi’s ‘anointing’.He is the only name in the political space currently that has the people’s acceptance and his opponents want to draw from the living water, as it were.”

The statement added, “Obi had delivered and still delivering tempting and irresistible messages that resonate with the Nigerian people, which opponents think they can tap from by posting his past remarks on them to deceive credulous voters.

“Truth remains that Obi asked Nigerians to vote for Atiku in 2019 when he was his running mate when he had hoped his position as his number two will help his aspirations especially as the position of President was justifiably zoned to the geopolitical North then.

“Today all discerning minds are unanimous that for justice, peace, and stability, the Presidency of this country should go South and in particular the South East who are yet to taste the position especially as the North held the position for the past eight years.”

The Media office further explained that the LP Presidential ticket holder had also succinctly explained why he attended Atiku’s declaration while nursing the same ambition because he does not see politics as a war of enemies more so that he was still in the same political party, the PDP with Atiku then.

It appealed to Nigerians particularly the Obedient family to disregard the mischief intended by the circulators of such video who thought they can tap on Obi’s anointing from the back door.

The statement also said, “If they have a message to Nigerians why the voters should look their way on Saturday, February 25, 2023, they should have been showcasing it instead of looking for a good name to tap from.

“The Obi-Datti Media office wishes to advise these mischief makers who are seeking to harvest where they did not sow that this electioneering is an era of 3cs; Competence, Character, and Capacity and no longer of my turn or entitlements based on religion and tribe. That era is history.”