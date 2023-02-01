Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has launched a Nigerian Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alerts) to aid report of Sexual and Gender Based Violence SGBV before, during and after the general election.

The alert system was launched by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen on Wednesday at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

Corps spokesman, DCC Olusola Odumosu in a statement said the event, which marked the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group, was themed, “the Role of Female Security Personnel in 2023 General Elections”.

NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said the new technology will also be used in reporting criminal acts that would likely emerge during the elections.

According to Audi, the level of proactive preparations by security agencies in the country gives the confidence of adequate security as citizens freely vote for their preferred candidates.

He said there has also been a high level of collaboration between sister agencies which gives hope for a free, fair and transparent election.

“We, the security agencies are on the same page, well prepared and ready to frustrate the efforts of those planning to truncate the electoral process.

“The police is the lead agency in election security and we are going to be working together alongside other sister agencies, and I assure you, it will translate to positive outcomes,” he said.

The CG reiterated his commitment to introduce positive changes into the Corps through programmes and policies that would boost the capacity of Female Security Personnel to compete favourably with their male counterparts.

The Corps helmsman promised the Minister of his continuous efforts to create platforms for women to showcase their talents.

On her part, Mrs Tallen called on security agencies to protect and defend the votes of Nigerians in the spirit of one man, one vote, in order to give room for credible elections across board.

She said unveiling the School SGBV APP will further protect female students from sexual abuse, cultists and other forms of attacks in their academic settings.

According to her, there is need for female security personnel to be fully mobilised and deployed to utilizse their potentials in overseeing the forthcoming general elections towards actualising a safe, free and fair elections.

“The gender mainstreaming has achieved some milestones in various Government Ministries, Department and Agencies and has also contributed to present day Reforms witnessed in the Security Sector.

“It has strengthened women’s voices and structures with frequent gender concerns in public policy text and discussions,” she said.

Tallen showered encomiums on the Corps for its enormous achievements in developing the capacity of women generally and called on female security agents to always give their best in the service of their fatherland.