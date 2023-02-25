Polls: Nigerians made a statement by coming out en-masse — Fashola

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said he believed Nigerians have made a strong statement by coming out on Saturday to exercise their civic rights during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote along with his wife, Dame Fashola, at Unit 023 on Itolo Street in Surulere, Fashola described the exercise as “relatively peaceful.”

He noted that there were no report of violence across the polling units in the state.

The former Minister also appealed to Nigerians to shun any form of violence even after the conduct of the election.