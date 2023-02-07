Polls: NANS takes students must vote campaign to DELSU, FUPRE

.

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has taken its students must vote campaign, an initiative to encourage students to come out and vote in large numbers in the coming general elections, to the Delta State University, DELSU, and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE.

The NANS team, led by the Vice President, Inter-Campus Affairs, Comrade Vanessa Egbeahie, visited the institutions yesterday.

Egbeahie, who was received by the DELSU Student Union Government President, Comrade Okupa Caleb and other executives, visited the three campuses of the university.

The team addressed the students in their lecture rooms, hostels and places where they congregated.

She urged the students to come out and vote massively during the elections, noting that they should not be discouraged because of the social and economic problems in the country.

“It is sacrosanct for all students to come out in large numbers and vote because every student’s vote must count and the change we yearn for can only come by going to the polls on February 25th and March 11th, this year.

“We should not feel unconcerned by what is happening in the political space. We have the number to influence the way things would go. We can do it and we must do it,” she said.

She also visited the Dean of Students Affairs to inform the school authorities of her team’s visit to the school.

The visit to campuses continues with the team going to the Federal University Otuoke and other institutions in Bayelsa State.