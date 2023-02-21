Polls: Maintain neutrality, Naval Chief orders military personnel

By Peter Duru

Ahead of the general elections, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has advised military personnel to remain apolitical and be guided by the military code of conduct.

Vice Admiral Gambo who spoke yesterday while Commissioning the new Naval Barracks in Kanshio, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, cautioned that the code of conduct for the Armed Forces must be adhered to by military personnel while aiding the police to ensure peaceful elections in the country.

The Naval Chief in his advice said, “I want to remind you all that political activities in the country for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections have reached a climax.

“Hence, I urge you all to maintain neutrality and be apolitical. We must also be guided by the Rules of Engagement, Standard Operating Procedures, safety precautions and Code of Conduct for the Armed Forces as we support the Nigeria Police Force in aid to civil authority for a successful conduct of the elections.”

The Naval Chief noted that the barracks project containing 51 detached and semi-detached two and three bedroom flats with other infrastructure was “another significant milestone amongst many initiatives in the comprehensive transformation plan articulated for personnel welfare towards effective discharge of the Nigerian Navy’s constitutional mandate.”

While reeling out several other housing projects executed by the Navy in parts of the country, Vice Admiral Gambo said “it is remarkable that the sterling commitment of the Nigerian Navy towards sustained infrastructural development has undoubtedly ameliorated accommodation challenges.

“This feat also facilitated dividends as witnessed by contributions of the Nigerian Navy to national security, peace and prosperity particularly within the maritime domain as well as on land. Though we are not where we desire to be, but there is progress and hope for a brighter future.”

Also, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere who commended the Chief of the Naval Staff for ensuring the provision of the barracks for the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School Makurdi, said “the project holds immense value for the well-being of Nigerian Navy personnel and as such, our operational effectiveness.

“It is also noteworthy to mention that as anticipated, our personnel morale has improved since the completion of this project. Movement between accommodation, and the School is easier coordinated and feedback indicates that togetherness is enhanced.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Chief of the Naval Staff determination in providing best possible administrative and welfare services as contained in his vision for the Nigerian Navy which is ‘to leverage on all factors of national location, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to re-energise the Nigerian Navy and enhance her as a well motivated and ready naval force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate and other assigned tasks in fulfilment of national security objectives.’

Earlier, the Chairman of AT&S, Mr. Julius Atorough, whose firm constructed the barracks, pointed out the importance of having the presence of the Nigerian Navy in Benue state given the security challenges in the state. He thanked the force for partnering his firm to provide the barracks for its personnel in the state.