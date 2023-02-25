Polls: Late arrival of election materials in Abeokuta

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Generally, there was late arrival of election materials in Abeokuta and Obada Oko areas of Ogun State.

It would be recalled that voting was scheduled to begin by 8.30 am, but as at 8.55am, election officials and materials were seen just arriving in some places.

In the area of security operatives were seen providing security in all parts of the state.

Police operatives were searching essential people on election duties to ascertain their claim.