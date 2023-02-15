Polls: Lagos, S-East need huge security presence –  Olanrewaju

By Dickson Omobola

Ahead of the polls, former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), on Wednesday, tasked security operatives to ensure peaceful and credible conduct of the elections warning that Lagos State needs a huge security presence due to its complexity and history of election violence.

Olanrewaju also charged security agencies not to fear the threats posed by agitators in the South-East.

The former Minister, in a statement, said: “We need to be assured by the military that a free, fair, and credible election will be held in Lagos State. We implore the Federal Government to deploy the military before, during and after the 25 February election.

“There are many flashpoints in Lagos State that make casting votes very difficult because of the activities of thugs, miscreants and street urchins.

“They are often used to create senseless disturbances in the strongholds of opponents, rendering acceptance of results untenable. I believe that the armed forces is working in concert with the police and other security agencies to ensure that the menace of criminalities from Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Eastern Security Network are eliminated.”