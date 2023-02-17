Polls: It’s turn of a Christian to govern Nigeria — Gbagi

.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said it was the turn of a Christian from the southern part of Nigeria to produce the next president of the country.

Speaking in Asaba, when he appeared on ‘The Platform’ a flagship programme of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Gbagi said the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and that of his party, SDP, Mr Adebayo Adewole were the only qualified candidates for the February 25 presidential polls.

He expressed worry that if Muslims were allowed to continue to run the country for unbroken ten years, it would become an Islamic state.

Gbagi said: “This is the turn of a Christian to rule the country, it is the turn of a Christian. Do whatever you want to do, you cannot change what God has said.

“I say to you, they can come and promise heaven and earth but we have seen the effect of Muslim governance for eight years.

“So there are only two candidates that are qualified as Christians which is the candidates of the SDP, Adewole Adebayo and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, they are both qualified as Christian candidates from the southern part of Nigeria.

“If a Muslim rule any country for ten years non-stop, that country has become an Islamic state ditto for the Christians. That is why the presidency should be rotated for eight years.

“They have done eight years now, and they are coming to give people money but this is the turn of Christian presidency”.

While he denied working for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, he said on contrary, “Obidients in Delta State have agreed to work for my governorship ambition.

“Obi wanted me to run for the governorship of Delta on the platform of Labour Party but I opted for SDP”, saying that “Obi is over and above his contenders in the race.

“I make bold to tell you that Obi spoke to me several times and wanted me to run under LP. The day he launched his presidential bid here in Asaba, my phone was inundated, he spoke to me three times. But this party, SDP, is the one for Delta State.

“Now a few things popped up, Obidients for Obi wanting to work for Gbagi, I cannot stop anybody. The reason the Obidient people have identified with me here in Delta is because they believe in my credentials.

“If I had wanted to join Obi in LP, I would have done so. Unfortunately the LP governorship candidate is from Bomadi in Delta South. This election is for the Urhobos in Delta Central”.