Polls: I’ll defeat Atiku, Shettima – Kwankwaso boasts

…will defeat Atiku, Shettima

By Bashir Bello

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on Saturday said that he is optimistic of victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso accompanied by his Wife, stated this after casting his vote at about 11:45am at his Tandu 1 polling unit 005, Kwankwaso Registration Area in Madobi LGA, Kano State.

He boasted that no candidate has his support base, listing states such as Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto among others in North West and North East.

“From the reports we are receiving, we are doing well.

“No candidate has the support base I have. I have Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi in North West. And even in North East, the candidates will lose their election,” Kwankwaso said.

The Presidential candidate however decried late commencement of election in some areas.