Polls: Groups sensitize Bayelsa community on voting procedures, conduct mock election

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

AHEAD of the February 25 and March 11 general elections, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC, in collaboration with Youth Alive Foundation, YAF, International Fund for Electoral Systems, IFES, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has carried out a voter sensitization and awareness campaign in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The groups which also conducted a mock election simulation exercise on the new voting processes noted that the exercise was necessitated by the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

Speaking at the main gate of the Niger Delta University, NDU, campus on Monday, the Executive Director, Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC, (Advocacy Centre) Mr. Fyneface Fyneface, said the coalition were in the university community to sensitize the people particularly young persons some of whom are first time voters on the new voting procedures introduced by INEC following the signing into law of the 2022 Electoral Act.

He said: “What informed this advocacy by Advocacy Centre and partners is that the elections are coming and we noticed that for the first time INEC is going to introduce new measures based on the Electoral Act that was signed into law, so we are going to have the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System,BVAS.

“We are going to have an electronic voting to an extent and so a lot of people may not know how this works and unlike other years, according to INEC over 70 million youths are going to participate in this election and this is the first time some of them will be voting.

“So this exercise is to teach them how to vote, show them how to fold their ballot papers and other processes. So we are here to sensitize people, create awareness and do mock election to show people how they should vote on election day.

“We want to encourage those who have their PVC should hold it tight jealously, they should go out to there on election day and vote their conscience without fear or favour, they should not be intimidated because their vote is going to count and this year we are going to have less thuggery unlike before.”

Also speaking, the Head of Voter Education, INEC Bayelsa State, Angela Otokito, said the commission supported the awareness campaign because of the need to educate the populace on how to vote, adding that INEC had also carried out a mock election in some selected polling units to illustrate and test run the BVAS.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Coordinator and Advocacy Officer of l YEAC, Comrade Philip Godfrey, pointed out that the essence of the exercise is to get voters acquainted with the voting processes and also make them understand that they need to vote, as well as raise awareness, sensitize the public on the new system of voting.

He explained that Amassoma was chosen because of its qualities as an urban centre as a university community with population, accessibility, presence of financial institutions, and markets, noting that it is also a transit town that links other riverine communities.

A support staff of Youth Alive Foundation, Mr. Ifiok Umoren, also said by virtue of the signing into law of the 2022 Electoral Act, citizens need to be mobilized, sensitized and made aware of the new provisions of the law hence the need for sensitization and awareness outreach before the election.

He said: “Most importantly, this sensitization is to further build the confidence of the people in the electoral systems and processes and restore their confidence in INEC that their votes will count because of the negative assumptions that their votes will not count.”

A community leader and Vice Chairman of Amassoma Community Development Committee, CDC, Mr. Stanton Lambert, commended the civil society organisations for choosing the town for the awareness campaign, noting that the exercise has increased the people’s understanding of BVAS and the new voting procedures.