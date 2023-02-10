Polls: Fashola, Danmole mobilise for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu

….As 29 parties endorse APC

By Dapo Akinrefon

TWENTY-nine political parties and deregistered parties under the aegis of Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State, COPPILS, yesterday, endorsed presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, pledging to mobilise over two million votes for the APC candidates during the general elections.

The convener of COPPILS, Mr. Akintola Obadia, said this at the formal launch of Eko Oni Baje 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu and Shetimma, organised by the Election Planning and Monitoring of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, held in Lagos.

The parties are AD, UPN, UPP, NPC, ACPN, CPN, BNPP, PPP, PPA, and NUP. Others are UP, LM, Mega Party, MMN, FJP, NCMP, GDPN, APA, AGAP, ID Party, RPN, Green Party, Hope Democrats, DA, C4C Party, NPM, and Independent Democrats.

Obadia said: “For us in Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State, COPPILS, the basis of our choice of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria is not farfetched. Our choice is based on his track record, which is visible in the public domain for all to see. His passionate love for the promotion of democracy, good governance and human capital.”

On its decision to throw its weight behind Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, the COPPILS convener said: “Our endorsement is also for the re-election of the hardworking governor, the people’s governor of our dear state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The governor has followed his THEMES agenda vigorously and we are proud of his monumental achievements so far.”

Speaking at the event, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said: “If they ask you why you must vote for the APC, tell them all roads that link Lagos to the rest of the country are being done by APC; PDP didn’t do it for 16 years that it was in government.

“Tinubu initiated the Lekki Free Trade Zone and I started it. The Lekki Port is for the benefit of the people and it has been inaugurated.”

Danmole mobilises Idumota traders

Meanwhile, textile traders in the popular Idumota Market, Lagos Island have reaffirmed their unflinching support for Tinubu.

The traders gave the reassurances when they staged a solidarity walk in the popular Lagos Island market.

In her address at the Oluwole Park where the walk terminated, the convener, Kudirat Oyinlomo-Danmole explained that the solidarity walk and show of support had become pertinent given Tinubu’s impressive track record when he was the governor and Sanwo-Olu’s sterling performance, so far.

She said: “The essence of this rally is to support Bola Tinubu and our workaholic governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the APC especially all our candidates in Lagos Island both east and west. Asiwaju is the best man for the job because he did numerous things in Lagos State when he was the governor. Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing many wonderful things on the Island and that is why what is motivating us to give them support because we believe they are going to give their best. They will drive Nigeria to the promised land.”

Corroborating Danmole, the Iyaloja General of Textile Traders in Lagos Island, Alhaja Risikat Odumosu promised to mobilise traders in the market to vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party in the election.