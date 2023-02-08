Polls: Ebubeagu has no role to play — Police

l25 members of Ebubeagu still in prison

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Ebonyi State Police Command, yesterday, stressed that members of the South East security outfit code-named Ebubeagu do not have any constitutional backing to enable them to play any role in the 2023 general elections in the state.





The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, who stated this during a meeting with political parties, heads of security agencies, and all stakeholders involved in the 2023 elections, added that 25 members of Ebuebeagu security outfit were still languishing in prison for various criminal charges.





Garba noted that the law is no respecter of persons and warned that the police will not fail to arrest anybody who engages in violence before, during or after the elections.

The CP spoke against the backdrop of complaints and petitions by opposition political parties in the state against the activities of the outfit.





Ebubeagu has in recent times been accused of extra judicial killings and indiscriminate arrests of members of the opposition political parties, among other human rights abuses.





The CP at the meeting reiterated the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali’s stance that Ebubeagu South-East security outfit and all other state government-run security outfits are non-state actors and as such, have no role to play in the electoral process.

He said:”Section 91 of the Electoral Act has expressly provided that only the security agencies shall have a role to play in the electioneering process as it relates to the conduct of political rallies and procession.





“The import of the above provision of the Electoral Act 2022 expressly prohibits non-state actors, especially Ebubeagu to participate in an electioneering process in whatsoever capacity”





Garba further warned against the use of abusive language during the election campaigns by political parties





He noted that all political parties have the right to campaign and conduct their rallies under the stipulations of the law devoid of a breakdown of laws and orders in the state.

He, however, warned contestants and political parties against the destruction of political billboards of opponents.





“All of you are loyalists of your various political parties and you are expected to warn your supporters not to destroy billboards of your opponents.





“In case you sight anyone doing so, you have the right to arrest such unscrupulous fellow and hand over same to the nearest Police station/security agent and not to take laws into your hands by beating or assaulting the person.”





The Commissioner of Police also advised political parties to draw their campaign itineraries to avoid late-night campaigns and clashes with other political campaign rallies.





“The DGs should, therefore, endeavor to give the Police and other security agencies at least 24hrs notice before the time for security coverage”, he said.





Commandant of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Gbolade Felix also warned against the use of security agencies’ uniforms by political actors.





He said the agency’s investigations revealed that some unscrupulous politicians started acquiring uniforms of NSCDC and other security agencies which they intend to use during the election for their nefarious activities.





“We are investigating the matter and at the end, we will arrest and prosecute all those involved in impersonation no matter who they are”, he added.