Polls: Ebonyi govt to shutdown primary, secondary schools for 3 weeks

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government, yesterday stated that all primary and secondary schools in the State would be shut for three weeks holiday beginning on February 22, to March 15th 2023, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, who stated this while briefing Newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, added that the decision was taken after considering the security and civic Rights of the students.

Orji further disclosed that School’s Academic Calendar for the session had been extended by 3 weeks to make up for the lost academic period.

He said:”Exco considered a memo presented by the Honourable Commissioner for Education requesting Exco to declare Public Holidays for the purpose of the forthcoming General Elections to enable the students and eligible voters to exercise their civic rights. Exco noted the reason behind the considerations sought, especially the security considerations and the sensitiveness of the 2023 General Elections.

“Exco approved the request and directed that for the sake of the civic rights of the students and security considerations, all public and private primary and secondary schools shall observe Public Holidays effective 22nd February, 2023 from 4pm and resume by 8 am of 15th March, 2023 and that the school academic session be extended by 3 weeks to make up for the lost academic period.”

The Information Commissioner further disclosed that the State Executive council received a young Ebonyian, Mr. Chidiebere Nwigboji from Ikwo Local Government Area and Student of Ebonyi State University Staff Secondary School, Abakaliki who was the 3rd overall best student in Nigeria at the 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774 YONSPA 2022) .

“It was noted that the award of Honour to this student was presented by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR* and it came with a scholarship up to PhD level. Ite was further noted that this singular performance of the student has made Ebonyi State the 3rd best State in School Science as pronounced by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“Exco made a cash donation of the sum of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000.00) to the award recipient and approved that he be accorded the State Hall of Fame Honours,” Orji added.

The Commissioner also announced the constitution of a peace committee over the Oso-Edda and Amasiri communal crisis to be chaired by Ezeogo Idam Onya and Chief Mike Okoro ad Co-chairman.

“Exco considered a report on the immediate and remote causes of the renewed Amasiri /Oso Edda Communal crisis and resolved to set up a Peace Committee to find a lasting solution to the lingering communal conflict in Okporoja between Amasiri and Oso-Edda people”.