Polls: Don’t succumb, bow to pressure to shift elections — CSOs tell INEC

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Rising from its meeting with leaderships of civil society coalitions, CSOs, operating in the Nineteen Northern states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on the state of the nation, the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks, on Thursday, cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to succumb or bow to pressure and calls for the postponement of the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The Convener of the meeting, Ibrahim Waiya, cautioned the umpire body against postponing the polls, saying the commission’s integrity is at stake as all eyes were on it to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Waiya said, “It has come to our notice that there are some alleged pressure from some quarters on INEC leadership to have the elections postponed. It is our candid opinion that nothing is a worse disservice to the country than such evil thought and imagination.

“It is our adamant belief that the leadership of INEC would not contemplate doing that, or succumb to any pressure, to temper with the integrity of the Commission.

“Let also remind the INEC Chairman that all eyes are on him, and the Nigerians citizens hold INEC in high esteem and expect nothing less than credible, fair, transparent elections that can sustain the trust and confidence the people repose on the electoral umpire,” he said.

Waiya also frown at what he described as an alarming rate of political thuggery perpetrated by desperate politicians while calling for decisive action by the security agencies to arrest the situation.

“The rate at which the political thuggery is occurring in this country is alarming and requires an aggressive approach by the security agencies, and all other stakeholders to prevail on the situation before the country is consumed.

“We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of police and National security adviser to intensify their efforts and become more decisive to contain the situation, especially as the general elections are around the corner,” he said.

On the naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity, Waiya said, “Similarly, It could also be acknowledged that of recent, some of the emerging issues that have also immensely contributed to the rising threat to security in the country are the newly introduced naira redesigned policy, increasing hate speech amongst political actors and deviation from issue-based campaign to personality attacks, religious and ethnic profiling, as well as promotion of regional sentiment which threaten the corporate existence of a united Nigeria.

“The ill-timed enforcement of the cashless policy is also another issue of great concern, which requires urgent and decisive actions to address.

“The scarcity of the new naira notes has not only crippled many businesses and investments across the country but has also given rise to insecurity, uncertainties as well as increased poverty, unprecedented sufferings in both cities and rural communities.

Cumulatively the scarcity of the new naira redesigned notes is not only responsible for the continuous downfall of business owners, especially the small scale and medium business enterprises, but the situation is also threatening the conduct of peaceful, credible and acceptable 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the giant stride made by the President on his stance on the new naira redesigned policy to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians by extending the use of N200 to April 10th 2023. In addition, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to direct CBN to make available the lower Naira denominations such as N5, N10, N20, N50 and N100.

“Also the lingering fuel scarcity in the country is certainly another cause for concern and requires the urgent and more practical and sustainable measures to address once and for all. The long inaction of the government to fix the petroleum sector in Nigeria is not only embarrassing but also a serious threat to the security and economic well-being of Nigerians,” he said.

Waiya however kicked against calls for the sacking of the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, noting that the protest was sponsored by Governors who were enmeshed in alleged corrupt practices.