Polls: Don’t be carried away by political adverts – Cleric

Don’t vote for money, it’s a four year covenant

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Lead Pastor of Grace Network Evangelical Outreach also known as “Grace Consulate”, Pst Lawrence Agbata has advised Nigerians not to be deceived by political advertisement , sweet talks and all sort of Publication relation materials used by political class to sway the populace into voting for them.



The Pastor of the Mega Church located at 39 Chambley , Southern Calabar , Cross River state , warned Nigerians that it was better they don’t vote at all, than to collect money to vote , then later turn to God when the reality of who they voted for starts manifesting.



Speaking during exhalation at the Church headquarters on Sunday in Calabar , Pst Agbata said once they collect money to vote it has become a covenant for four years as God honours covenant stressing that the exchange of money for votes was highly spiritual and was more than what meets the eye.



His words :” Nigeria is at a cross roads as we speak ,whatever decision We take will determine Nigeria’s fate for more than 50 years or more . Im not particularly in support of any party but it is important that you vote on Saturday and in March.



“It’s also important that you vote on your conscience, don’t be deceived by advert , sweet talks , put the facts before you , vote by your convictions



“It is important that you don’t vote based on bribe, dint take bribe to vote .When they give you bribe to vote , you have sold your birth right to the buyer and you have no moral standing to ask God for any form of change in that administration.



Every favour that is supposed to come to you goes to the man who paid you during elections. Don’t collect money to vote .



It’s better not to vote than to collect money to do so, as you are collecting the money , you are making a covenant with them eight years is an eternity. Go out on Saturday and vote,” Agbata said.