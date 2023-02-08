Polls: Desist from fomenting violence, OPC warns

Polling station workers prepare card readers, ballot and boxes to start the Election Day at Unguwar Sarki polling station in Kaduna on February 23, 2019, as Nigeria votes to elect its new president. – Nigerians began voting for a new president on February 23, after a week-long delay that has raised political tempers, sparked conspiracy claims and stoked fears of violence. Some 120,000 polling stations began opening from 0700 GMT, although there were indications of a delay in the delivery of some materials and deployment of staff, AFP reporters said. The presidential contest will see incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (APC) seek to win a second four-year term against former vice president Atiku Abubakar (PDP). (Photo AFP)

By Dickson Omobola

THE Fredrick Fasehun faction of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, yesterday, warned those planning to foment violence in the South-West, during the general elections, to desist from the act, saying if caught, they would be handed over to law enforcement agencies for arrest and prosecution.

The OPC, in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr. Bunmi Fasehun, said: “Anyone caught planning to foment trouble or perpetrating violence should be treated as a criminal and should be handed over to law enforcement agencies for arrest and prosecution.

“We cherish the peace that we enjoy in the South-West today and we shall guard it jealously.”