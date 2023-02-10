Polls: Delta Creative Professionals endorse Atiku-Okowa, pledge 50,000 votes

Members of the Delta Creative Professionals (DCP) on Friday endorsed the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, leader of the delegation and veteran broadcaster, Mr Samuel Fejokwu said the endorsement was sequel to a review of the state of affairs in the Creative Arts Industry in Delta State in particular and the country in general as well as the implications of the 2023 general elections on the development of the industry and the nation at large.



Fejokwu said members of the group which comprises of Comedians, Musicians, Actors, Events Anchors, Djs, Dancers and Content Creators, have pledged to mobilise no fewer than 50,000 votes for Atiku-Okowa and Sheriff-Onyeme in Delta.



According to him, members noted that beyond personal/group collaborative efforts, the Federal Government of Nigeria had virtually failed to create an enabling environment for the industry to thrive in the country.



“They lauded the impactful contributions of Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in appointing creative professionals into his administration geared towards advancing the cause of the industry were noted with delight and applauded.



“The increasing state of insecurity across the country with apparent inaction by the Buhari administration was noted with grave concern and strongly condemned.



“The untold hardship being experienced by the generality of Nigerians with regards to difficulties faced in getting petroleum products as well as access to liquid cash was equally condemned, as it was noted that the APC Administration is the worst ever since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.



“We reviewed the profile of the political parties and their Presidential/Vice Presidential Candidates with a view to determining the Ticket that will best serve the general interest of Nigerians in the midst of the socio-economic and political strangulation that they are currently subjected to for no fault of theirs.

“Consequently, after a painstaking evaluation of the issues raised, the meeting resolved as follows: that Nigerians generally should put the country in prayers to ensure its continued existence, unity, solidarity and development.



“That Nigerians should remain vigilant and ensure that their PVCs are readily available for use in the forthcoming general elections;

“That having examined and evaluated the profiles of the Presidential Candidates as well as Vice Presidential Candidates of the various political parties, the ticket of Atiku/Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was adjudged as the most suitable to rescue and salvage Nigeria at this point in time.

“Subsequently, the ticket was unanimously adopted and endorsed for – the plurality of the ticket (North & South); religious balance of the ticket (Christians & Muslims); the ticket features the most experienced candidates ( former VP & current Governor); and the ticket represents the party with the most articulate manifesto to recover and restore Nigeria.



“We therefore urged well meaning Nigerians to vote unanimously for the Atiku/Okowa ticket to ensure restoration of the progressive spirits of unity, faith, resilience, courage, patriotism and dignity of labour which have been associated with Nigerians and which explains the atmosphere of peaceful co-existence which, unfortunately, is currently lacking among the people on account of the APC maladministration,” he said.



The group commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his giant strides in the socio-economic development of Delta State as well as the construction and inauguration of the Maryam Babaginda Leisure Park and Film Village; and for his unflinching devotion to the promotion of entertainment and talent development.

“To contribute our quota to the ticket, we are planning to host a Voters Sensitization, Peace and Unity Concert tagged ONE NAIJA/ONE DELTA CONCERT at the DOME Event Centre, Asaba to ensure the realization of the goal for a New Nigeria of Unity, Equity, Justice and Social Progress.



“We note with appreciation the sacrifices made by registered voters and for their tolerance of the ignoble APC government and urged them to Vote Atiku/Okowa for President/Vice President of Nigeria and Sheriff/Onyeme for Governor/Deputy Governor of Delta State,” Fejokwu added.



Responding, Aniagwu who is also Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, thanked the creative industry practitioners for endorsing the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket and the Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme Governorship ticket.



He said the administration owed the creative industry a lot of appreciation for taking a lot of restive youths out of crime and criminality by engaging them in the industry.



“A lot of restive youths in the state have been engaged by you and that has contributed immensely to the peace in the state.



“When people read Delta for the good reasons, as an administration we recognise the very critical role you have played in helping us to achieve that particular feat.



“Beyond the achievements of Gov. Okowa in Delta, you have recognised the balanced nature of the ticket in terms of the geographical spread, the experience they parade and the credibility the PDP brings to governance in Nigeria and the diversity in the PDP and what Atiku-Okowa represents with respect to solving the many ills in our society today.



“In this case your endorsement is not resting on an empty ground, your endorsement is resting on facts that you have clearly put across.



“Your concert in support of the ticket is a welcome development because it will help us to bring to the fore the need for Nigerians to vote the Atiku-Okowa ticket rescue and rebuild our country,” Aniagwu stated.