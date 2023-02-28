POLLS: Dafinone, Joel-Onowakpo clinch Delta Central, South seats



By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha



ASABA – CANDIDATE of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone has been declared winner of Saturday’s National Assembly election in the senatorial district.



In the election result announced by the Delta Central Returning Officer, Prof. Ezekiel Agbalaga,Dafinone polled 109, 197 of the total votes while his closest rival, Chief Ighoyota Amori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 101, 385 votes.

Also, the candidate of the APC in Delta South Senatorial District, Mr. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has emerged winner of the election in the district.

Joel-Onowakpo polled 49955 votes while the candidate of the PDP, Michael Diden scored 47656 votes.