By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Christ Embassy South South Zone 1, Bayelsa State says all is now set for its Crusade holding on Friday on Yenagoa tagged “Bayelsa Prayer Crusade.”

The crusade, it said, is expected galvanise Christians to pray in order to bring divine healing and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians ahead of the general elections.

Head Programme Secretariat and Zonal Head of Operations, South South Zone 1, Christ Embassy, Pastor Tokunbo Umeasiegbu, at a media briefing in Yenagoa, described the crusade, which is non denominational prayer meeting as timely as it is coming at the beginning of the year as well as at a critical time in the nation’s history when the general elections are around the corner.

According to her, the prayer meeting will usher peace, unity and oneness in the land.

Her words, “We are particularly excited about this crusade because this will be the very first of its kind in Bayelsa State. It is very crucial for us at this time considering the state of affairs in our nation as we look forward to the up coming elections in Nigeria this year.

“No doubt the programme will change the trajectory of our state and nation bringing about supernatural change in our lives. It will foster peace, unity, oneness and love among the people bringing about the establishment of God’s divine purpose for Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole.”

Also speaking, the Group Pastor, Sunshine Group of Churches, Pastor Lawrence Ehimare described the crusade as the first of its kind in the state.

Making reference to 2 Chronicle 4:14, he said when Christians come together to pray in solemn assembly there is a supernatural move of God, adding that as an interdenominational prayer meeting, all Christians that believe in Christ ought to come in one accord in prayers.

He said: “Coming together to pray will definitely make a change that we desire to see. The insecurity we do not want to see, the state and the nation is going into a new phase and it is important anytime a new cycle is about to unfold men ought to always pray. And this is the reason why we are calling on everyone to come for a corporate prayer.”

On his part, Pastor Nelson Tonye, Christ Embassy, House of Victory called on Bayelsans to grace the occasion and pray for the emergence of good leaders through the power of their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.

“If we pray people will collect their PVC, if we don’t pray people will forget to collect their PVC that is why it is very important we pray.

“So while we are praying for the right people to get into position we are also praying that people will collect their PVC and their heart will also be touched to elect the right person and not those who are coming to buy their vote,” he said.

Also, Pastor Bibi Alagha, Group Pastor Christ Embassy, Living spring group, said the crusade is for everyone who is from Bayelsa and interested in the good of the state and country.

He recalled that at a point in time, militancy was the order of the day in the state but that with God’s intervention the state is now enjoying peace.

He said: “There was a time in this state the man of God led us to take a stand about militancy and we are all witnesses that militancy is a thing of the past in this state .

“We have the ongoing projects in Oporoma now the man of God has been leading us to pray about it and the senatorial district projects and the Airport project these are things we pray together and it has all come to pass, this is to let us know that our prayer is not in vain.”