 Polls: Candidates must go beyond signing peace accord -National coalition

Enjoins party supporters to respect pact





By John Alechenu, Abuja





The Senator Ken Nnamani-led Coalition for Peace and Unity has said Presidential candidates of political parties contesting in the forth coming elections must go beyond signing the peace accord to educate their supporters on the need to respect contents of the peace pact.



Protem Secretary General of the coalition, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said this at a media briefing, in Abuja, on Thursday.



He said members of the coalition while congratulating the Presidential candidates for signing the pact, found it necessary to plead that they take the massage contained therein to their followers in order to ensure a peaceful conduct before, during and after the polls.



Ojuogboh said, “ During the inauguration of this coalition, we said that it is important for well-meaning and active politicians to put heads together to find solution for peace.



“We thank God that the presidential candidates of the political parties have heeded this advice and done the needful by signing a peace accord that will ensure there’s peace during the conduct of Saturday election.



“The candidates and their political parties should not just end their quest for peace at the signing of the peace accord, but should take a step further to ensure that their supporters are educated on the need for a peaceful polls and peaceful Nation.



“They should send a strong message to their supporters all over the country to ensure that they conduct themselves properly, during the election and avoid any form of violence during and after the election.”



He used the occasion to caution party leaders and supporters of individual candidates not to rely solely on opinion polls in the management of their electoral expectations.



The Secretary said, “Opinion poll is not the actual poll it can be deceptive supporters should not be carried away by it.



“Opinion poll cannot equate result of the real poll and therefore be taken with a pitch of salt, because if not properly handled could result in post-election violence by party supporters.



“Our objective is to manage the expected post-election crisis in other to secure the unity of the nation.



“To this end the political parties and their candidates should walk the talk by impressing upon their supporters to shun the need for trouble during the election.



“We call on the leaders and elders of the land to rise and put in place all proactive measures to forestall the potential of national crisis. We are again emphasizing it that the need for peace during the election is paramount and sacrosanct.



“Every political party and society at large have a way of mitigating circumstances, so we are urging political leaders to put this at the back of their minds to call their supports to order and follow due process to settle whatever issue that may arise at the polling units.



“We should be mindful of the fact that no nation develops without peace, and if the country is in crisis, the best of leaders will finds it difficult to govern, so it is very important to give peace a chance whatever the outcome of the election.”



The group implored all contestants who felt aggrieved or are not satisfied with outcome of the elections to use the various dispute resolution mechanisms put in place to resolve such issues instead of resorting to self help.