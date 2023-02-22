Polls: Benue youths endorse Obi, Ortom, Uba, Benue PDP candidates

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Youths Forum, BYF, has endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, as well as the Benue North West Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Samuel Ortom and the governorship candidate of the party, Titus Uba in the coming generel elections.

According to President of the BYF, Terrence Kuanum, who addressed the media, the decision was reached by members at the end of an expanded Town Hall Meeting held Wednesday in Makurdi.

Kuanum who recalled the numerous security challenges the people were contending and the attendant killings and displacement of over two million persons in the state by armed herdsmen said members reached a resolution that was in the best interest of the generality of the people of the state.

According to him, members resolved that “BYF will mobilize its members across the state to participate actively in the 2023 elections and shall ensure that youths are not involved in any act of violence during the polls;

“The Forum wants the political class to avoid any attempt at using the youth for violence as that would not be in the best interests of the system and peaceful elections;

“The BYF urges all Benue People to go out and exercise their franchise responsibly without fear of molestation while security agencies and electoral officials should be professional in the discharge of their duties to enable people make their choices and have their votes count. Any attempt to subvert the will of the people shall be resisted.”

According to him, “BYF is solidly behind Governor Samuel Ortom’s endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for the presidential election as only Mr. Obi is disposed to tackling the plethora of challenges facing the country and Benue in particular.

“We reiterate our support for Peter Obi’s candidature and make it bold to say we are going out in our numbers come Saturday, February 25 to cast our votes for him to give him the well-deserved mandate to drag Nigeria out of the abyss.

“We urge the people of Benue to shun the other presidential candidates, especially the one who on different occasions, justified the killings in Benue as he has no intention of putting an end to the incessant massacre of the people if elected, even though we are sure that he has no chance of winning the election.

“The BYF also calls on Benue people to vote Governor Ortom for the Benue North-West senatorial seat as well as other PDP candidates in the national assembly elections.

“The Forum implores the electorates to beware of those who are romancing with enemies of the state and show their anger at the ballot by voting only those who are interested in the security and welfare of the people.

“We also advise the people to shun those who have promised to cede our ancestral lands to Fulani herders and vote Titus Uba of the PDP in the Governorship election and other candidates of the party for the House of Assembly polls come March 11, 2023.

“There is no doubt that this election is about the survival of our people and the future of the country. We cannot fold our arms and watch our people being misled into making mistakes that shall cost us more years of anguish.

“That is why we expect all to queue behind Governor Ortom who has seen the light and is leading the state to the path where our penury shall be over.”