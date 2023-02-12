Polls: APC meets OPS in Lagos for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others

,

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has concluded plans to host members of the Organised Private Sector, OPS, in Lagos to seek support for its Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all party’s candidates in the 2023 general poll.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on whether there will be a conducive environment for businesses, how will manufacturing fare, will there be incentives for job creation, among others.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this on Saturday, said the meeting scheduled for Monday, as part of the party’s nationwide coalition building towards the general elections later this month.

“At the session, which is yet another testament to the party’s inclusive engagement strategy, will be Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Director General of Budget Office for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Titan Bank Chairman Tunde Lemo will be moderator”Omotoso stated.

According to him, specifically, the interface is aimed at helping the party clearly assimilate the expectations of this critical stakeholder group in its quest for improved economic programmes for Nigeria.

Omotoso said, “The party leaders at the session, aside from presenting its scorecards, will engage in sectoral deliberations, for inputs into the developed economic blueprint for the country.

“Over the years, APC, especially under the leadership of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has developed and sustained an invaluable relationship with private sector players in Lagos State.

“This partnership with the private sector is one of the vital reasons for the irreversible success of Lagos State, and has been nurtured by subsequent governors, through strategic engagements, such as Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Forum, and other initiatives, to keep the collaboration mutually beneficial.

“For this reason, Lagos State has consistently interacted and collaborated with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in developing and implementing socio-economic policies.

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has deepened this relationship with increased private sector interaction and sessions for collaborations.”