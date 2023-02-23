POLLS: APC embarks on road walk in Ika South, drums support for Tinubu, Omo-Agege, others

By Festus Ahon,ASABA

BARELY two days to the Presidential and National elections, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, Thursday, embarked on a road walk to drum support for Alhaji Bola Tinubu and all its candidates.

Speaking to newsmen during the road walk, which took the party members round the major streets in Boji-Boji, Agbor, headquarters of the local government area, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Felix Morka, appealed to the people to vote Alhaji Bola Tinubu, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Hon Doris Uboh in the Saturday’s election.

While also urging the people to vote for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Festus Ofume in the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections, he said that the APC has credible candidates with capacity to deliver democratic dividends to them.

Morka, who organised the road walk, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his “remarkable accomplishments”.

He said the APC Delta governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a stellar candidate with a good pedigree.

He said; “This is not a PDP state but a state that have had the misfortune of being governed by the PDP. There is nothing of Delta state that is PDP.

“They have been in the saddle for over two decades. If you go round Ika South Local Government Area, there is nothing on ground to show that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa comes from this federal constituency.

“All development has been concentrated in his village. The PDP in Delta from 1999 has been nothing but an unmitigated disaster “