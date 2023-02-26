POLLS: Anxiety as party candidates await results in Delta

.

…Okowa, Omo-Agege, Oborevwori assure victory for their parties

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akoupha, ASABA

ANXIETY has gripped candidates and members of the three leading political parties, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, and Labour Party in Delta State, following a delay in the official announcement of Saturday’s elections.

As at the time of filing this report, candidates, agents and members of the three parties were seen hovering around Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC collation centres waiting for the official declaration of the results of the Presidential, Senatorial and Federal House of Representatives elections. The collation of the results were still on as at press time.

Meanwhile, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the PDP Governorship candidate in Delta State, have expressed optimism that their parties would win.

Okowa who voted at exactly 9.41am at unit 17, ward 02, Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area, commended INEC for the conduct and President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to ensuring fairness in the contest.

He said: “We are definitely sure that PDP would win the election nationally because we have put in a lot of work. We put out our document there, our covenant with Nigerians, and we believe in what we have spoken to Nigerians. We are not deceitful in what we do, we are a prepared team, a prepared party to take charge of the affairs of Nigeria.

“This is a very peaceful election, I must say thank you to INEC for what we see at the moment, and we must say thank you to Mr. President for ensuring there is fairness in this election.

“The election is going on peacefully and we hope that the security agencies are able to police the elections properly, we do hope that everything works well”

Omo-Agege, who voted at unit 19, Orogun Ward 2, Ughelli North Local Government Area, said: “The process, I will say is going well”, expressing optimism that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu “will be elected president here in Delta, and then we are confident that we will win majority of the National Assembly seats.”

He said: “So far so good I don’t think the challenge we have had is from INEC. INEC so far has done a good job. But the challenge we had and we have expected of is security.

“Obviously we don’t have enough security manning most of the places. There are some places they have not slept all through the night. Shootings everywhere, attacks on APC people everywhere.”

At Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area where he cast his vote at 11.20am, Oborevwori frowned at the delay in the commencement of the execise

He said: “I ought to have cast my vote at 8.30 am. The process is very slow, but we thank God that it has commenced.

“We are sure of victory because we have worked very hard as a party. With our achievements in Delta State, we are sure of victory for Atiku/Okowa and our Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates.

“INEC should improve on what it has done. You can see that they are starting at 11.20 am.”