2023: 29 parties endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, to mobilise 2m votes for APC candidates

By Dapo Akinrefon

Twenty-nine political parties under the aegis of Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State, COPPILS, on Thursday, endorsed the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

They also pledged to mobilise over two million votes for the APC candidates during the general elections.

The convener of COPPILS, Mr. Akintola Obadia, said this at the formal launch of Eko Oni Baje 10000 foot soldiers for Tinubu and Shetimma organised by the Election Planning and Monitoring of the APC Presidential Campaign Council held in Lagos.

Obadia said: “For us in Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State, COPPILS, the basis of our choice of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria is not far-fetched. Our choice is bared on his track records, which is visible in the public domain for all to see. The initiatives he brought into governance in Lagos State, vis a vis to mention few of the notable achievements are LATSMA, LAWMA, LIRS, neighborhood watch, LASEPA and lastly, his passionate love for promotion of democracy, good governance and human capital.

“The principled patriotism of Tinubu in history and his advancement of Democratic ideals from the days of NADECO, sustaining the principles, politics and legacies of Awoism as the only surviving AD governor in the South-West in 2003 and his hand of fellowship with the north and Buhari in 2015 and leading the South west to play national politics for national development and the consistent, movement infrastructural growth in Lagos State, that qualify Lagos State to stand on its own as a country are some of the planks to which we have based our decisions to openly endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the best man for the job, to govern Nigeria and take it out of the woods if he becomes the president in May 2023.”

On its decision to throw its weight behind Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, the COPPILS convener said: “Our endorsement is also for the re-election of the hardworking governor, the people’s governor of our dear state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The governor has followed his THEMES agenda vigorously and we are proud of his monumental achievements so far. To mention a few of his numerous achievements includes the Blue Rail Line to ease commuters’ stress and reduce work hours being wasted on the roads.

“Today in Lagos State, we the opposition registered and deregistered political parties under the umbrella of Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State, COPPILS, endorse Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President and Kashim Shettima as Vice President and for the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the governor and Obafemi Hamzat as Deputy Governor.

“Without mincing words, we have all agreed to go all out to our teeming supporters who are non-APC members and let them know reasons why Tinubu is the best option and why Babajide Sanwo-Olu should be given second term to complete all the laudable projects in Lagos State.

“We will make sure that we Garner over 2 million non-APC members’ votes across the state for both the presidential and governorship candidate.