Polls: 12 political parties sign peace accord in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

With less than 12 days to the general elections, 12 political parties in Ogun State, yesterday, signed Peace Accord with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The peace accord was signed during the commission’s stakeholders’ forum, held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The parties that signed the peace accord, include All Progressives Congress, APC, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Action Alliance, AA, African Action Congress, AAC, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, Peoples Redemption Party , PRP, amongst others.

Earlier, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olaniyi Ijalaye appealed to all the political parties in the state to educate their followers on the need to shun electoral violence during the coming polls.

Ijalaye said, INEC has put in place necessary measures, including training of security personnel and ad-hoc staff to ensure that the coming election exercise go hitch-free.

He noted that the commission has equally sensitized community leaders to assist the INEC officials in getting voters involved in checking their exact polling units.

Ijalaye said: “Security personnel have been trained to keep peace during the elections.”