POLL: Team Prado lists priorities for Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu

Team Prado (TP), a support group for the re-election of Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has organised a road show featuring hundreds of despatch riders around the city, listing many of the governor’s achievements for the past four years and what he has in stock for Lagosians in future.

The colourful Team Prado road show, a private initiative of professional groups from all walks of life, which is also promoting and campaigning for the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency has adopted SMART technology to take the campaign to the grass-roots, a campaign strategy aimed at taking the Sanwo-Olu re-election for a greater Lagos gospel to the doorsteps of every Lagosian.

Kayode Adegbite, Convener of Team Prado, said “The Sanwo Again project is a task that must be delivered considering the impressive first-term performance of the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

“As they say, one good term deserves another. And Team Prado has a huge platform to showcase the achievements of the incumbent in the four years or so. Team Prado has organized several initiatives and programmers to elevate the governor’s profile as well as promote the track record of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate,” Adegbite stated.

He declared, “Team Prado is not resting on its oars. We have plans to unveil other exciting events before the general elections in February 2023.”