Poll: Oborevwori will create jobs for Delta youths – Ossai

The Special Assistant on Media to the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP and Governor of Delta State Mr. Ossai Success has said that the Governorship Candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will create more jobs for Delta Youths.

Ossai said the Oborevwori agenda will be of great benefit to Deltans noting that Oborevwori has the capacity of creating more jobs for Deltans considering his antecedents.



“I am sure the PDP governorship Candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will create millions of Jobs for the youths in Delta State considering his impacts in the lives of the youths over the years.



“His agenda M.O.R.E which means Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security in the state will be of great benefit to the youths .



“He is the best option to continue the laudable legacies of the SMART Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

“We are all aware of the millions of jobs created by Governor Okowa in the past Seven Years and I am optimistic that Oborevwori being part of Okowa’s administration will create more jobs when elected as Governor.



“We all need to support him by making sure we all vote for him so as to have a brighter Delta State.

”He will protect their interests by making sure the M.O.R.E Agenda is executed in a fair, just, and equitable way.”