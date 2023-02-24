Poll: If you stay at home on Saturday, you’re unpatriotic – NAS

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Pyrates Confraternity has urged Nigerians, especially market women to be active by playing their part during Saturday’s election.



They added that staying at home as qualified citizens was unpatriotic and also detrimental to the nation’s democratic development.



They made the call yesterday while sensitizing market women on the need to come out and vote on Saturday.



Speaking with newsmen, Engr Solomon Olorunfemi, Regional Vice President, of Cross River, NAS, said that being indifferent by staying at home was retrogressive and would not in any way help the country stressing that every vote counts.



“We are apolitical and not for any party, we have been saying this for 70 years, but we urge Nigerians to go out and participate actively.



“Our vote counts” has been in existence before now, with out vote counts you can go to your polling units and put it out there, then it will Count.

“The exercise concerns all of us, our choices have brought us to where we are, let us make another choice and a better one this time.

“PVC owners have increased, Nigerians are ready, before now there has been voter apathy, but this time it will be different. Nigerians are now sensitive and aware and more politically conscious,” he said.