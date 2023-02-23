Poll: Edo APC, government, police clash on use of vigilantes

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the state government of planning to use the state sponsored vigilante network to manipulate tomorrow’s election in the state but the state government has dispelled the allegation claiming that it does not need to manipulate an election the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was going to win.



On its part, the state police command said only the Police and sister security agencies would be allowed to be part of the election.



A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barrister Uwadiae Igbinigie alleged that there was a clandestine move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to use Edo State Vigilante Network to “intimidate, harass and cause mayhem during and after the eiections particularly in the rural areas of the State.

“It must be noted with serious concern that the Electoral Act 2022 did not and never envisaged the use of vigilante personnel for Security duties during elections. For the avoidance of doubt, the only Security Agents contemplated in the Act for security duties during elections is the Police.



“APC as a party are very happy to see the level of enthusiasm demonstrated by the Edo People towards a hitch free participation in these elections.”



But when contacted, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the APC was raising a false alarm.



He said ” How can we be accused of such an intention in an election that we are going to win? The APC just sit down and cook up stories, the don’t evidence to back up their claim, besides we are so confident we are going to win why should we disrupt an election that we are going to win?”



The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted said “we have said it that there is no quasi-security outfit that will participate in the election but the Nigerian police force and other sister security agencies.”