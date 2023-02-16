Poll: Appeal Court dismisses suit against Senator Adeola

Senator Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finanace

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Appeal Court, Ibadan Division, on Thursday, dismissed an appeal filed by Johnson Akinsanya Akindele and two others, against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and three others.

Dismissing the appeal marked CA/IB/577/2022, Justice Nimpar, held that it was a pre-election matter and a statute barred having being filed outside the 14 days prescribed by Section 6(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Appeal Court did not tamper with the award of cost by the lower Court which it described as being in line with the rules guiding award of cost”.

Justice Nimpar awarded the cost of N1 million against the appellants in favour of the 1st and 3rd respondents.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, had dismissed the case against Senator Adeola and awarded a cost of N4 million against the plaintiff.