Policy somersaults setback to nation’s quest for satellite — Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed the government’s policy somersaults in the last 15 years for the inability to produce the country’s own satellite.

With the development, Obasanjo lamented that the advancement in the country’s technological drive would continue to be a mirage.

He said, the plan by his administration between 1999-2007 was to build the country’s satellite wholly by Nigerians at the third attempt, but, government afterwards could not just understand.

Obasanjo made this disclosure in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, when the management team of Algorism Ltd, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Rasheed Adegoke paid him a courtesy visit at his OOPL Penthouse residence.

The former President who recalled his role in the country’s technological growth said: “We made the Chinese train 120 Nigerians on how to build Satelite.

“The plan was that they will build the first satellite and to build the second, they will have to train 120 Nigerians who will build the second satellite with them and by the third attempt, we should be able to build the satellite on our own”.

“But, the 120 Nigerians were nowhere to be found again. They were not dead, but the government that came after us, just could not understand and that is also part of the misfortune of Nigeria. I met the Nigerians when I later went to China,” Obasanjo said.

Checks revealed that, as of January 2022, the government of Nigeria is still getting approval from the President to purchase satellite, the statement hinted.

Obasanjo on request for mentoring by the Company head said that his doors were open for mentoring, as long as his health is still capable, stressing that two hours of daily squash game exercise among others, was a pointer to his availability and agility.

According to him, “my door is open for mentoring. As far as I am able and still able from my head to my stomach level no problem. Even from the stomach level to my legs I am still OK. My early morning walk says my legs are still OK too,” he said.

Adegoke said his team, including workers of the company, were at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) for a retreat, and deem it wise to pay the legend the courtesy visit and congratulate him on his forthcoming 86th birthday.