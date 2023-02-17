Policemen clear debris left by protesters on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Biodun Busari

Men of the Lagos State Police Command were deployed to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Ibafo area of Ogun State, to clear wreckages of burnt tyres burnt by protesters on Friday.

Vanguard reported that protesters stormed the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to register their grievances over the scarcity of naira notes hounding the people as a result of the cashless and naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, ordered that old N200 notes should co-exist with new naira currencies as legal tender, plunging Nigerians into hardship as rejections of old N1,000 and N500 notes crippled businesses.

Other parts of the country asides from Lagos and Ogun, that have been hit with protests were Oyo, Edo and Rivers states.

However, Lagos Command led by the Commissioner of Police, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi did not only deploy its operatives to quell the tensions on the highway, but also remove the debris from tyres and other objects burnt.

Lagos police revealed this on its Twitter page alongside pictures and a video of the operatives working on the busy expressway on Friday.

“BREAKING: Our officials led by our Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi are presently in Ibafo on intelligence that hoodlums blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which created extended traffic to Otedola Bridge,” the Command tweeted.