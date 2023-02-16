Policeman kills soldier; colleagues burn station in reprisal attack

.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday in Ogijo area of Sagamu local government area of Ogun State after a Police officer allegedly killed a soldier during an altercation in the community.

It was reliably gathered that the police officer, who was popularly called Mopol by residents, was said to have shot the soldiers after the disagreement degenerated with both law enforcement officers threatening to kill each other.

While the altercation intensified, the policeman was said to have reached out for his pistol and shot the soldier.

Sources said after the soldier was pronounced dead at about 6 pm, his colleagues decided to retaliate, launching an attack on Ogijo Police station where the mobile police officer was deployed by the Ogun Police Command.

After the attack, eyewitnesses said, the soldiers set the police station, patrol vehicles, and an armoured tank within the axis ablaze.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, the spokesman of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the incident happened in the Odongunyan area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

He added that when the soldiers came for a reprisal attack, they attacked Ogijo Police station, and burnt down the station patrol vehicle and armoured personnel carrier.

“Though the cause of disagreement between the police officer and the soldier is still sketchy as I speak with you now, the incident really happened in the Odongunyan area of Ikorodu, in Lagos State and when the soldiers came for reprisal attack, they came to Ogun Police station, burnt station, armoured personnel carrier and patrol vehicle”.

“The commandant of the barracks at Ikorodu had been contacted and he is looking into the matter”.