Police warn public against circulating fake election results

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Police have observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake election results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Police perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.

According to the Police, such an act was a disservice, unpatriotic, and disinformation to the country.

It then warned those spreading alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for authentic INEC’s official results which are tenable.

In a statement signed by force public relations officer Chief Superintendent of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi and made available to our Correspondent, by Sokoto Command public relations officer DSP Sanusi Abubakar, the NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements.

They further urged those billed to go to the polls today Sunday were requested to be orderly and law-abiding as the force has re-enforced its security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.