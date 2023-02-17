Police urged to stop move to tarnish APC’s image in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta state has called on the police and other security agencies to stop alleged move by some politicians in the state to tarnish its image by branding vehicles in the party’s color and logo to carry out criminal activities ahead of the general elections.

Spokesman of the party in the state Mr Valentine Onojeghuo made the appeal yesterday in Warri, saying they had also notified the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , of the alleged plot.

“We therefore strongly urge the security to take all appropriate measures to forestall and crush the nefarious intentions.

“The Delta APC by this press statement notifies the general public and all security agencies operating in the state that as a law abiding political party, we will not succumb to wicked and cheap blackmail, nor gangsterism, infact we do not subscribe or tolerate criminal actions that would create insecurity and a break down of law and order in the state.

“This information has become necessary and important hence we thought it proper to alert the general public. The branded vehicles, made in semblance of colours and logos of the APC to be used for thuggery, inflict harm and injuries on innocent citizens in order to bring public opprobrium and hate upon the APC as we approach the general elections.”