Police Trust Fund trains 2,000 personnel across Nigeria for credible elections

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

To ensure a free, fair, and credible elections in 2023, the Nigeria Police Trust Fund(NPTF) has embarked on a week long capacity building training ahead of the 2023 elections for 2,000 Police personnel drawn from various Police Commands and formations across the nation.

This was contained in a statement signed by Muhammad A. Lawal, Head of Press and Public Affairs Unit of the NPTF.

The capacity building training tagged: “The Role of the Nigeria Police Force In Credible Elections;Before, During and After” will inject

contemporary knowledge on national election management into the

policing institutions and prepare the NPF personnel in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility for credible national elections.

The training,which began on the 15th of February 2023 is currently ongoing in 21 states of the federation including the FCT.

“Part of the mandate of the NPTF Is to “train and re-train the Personnel of the NPF and Its auxiliary staff within and outside Nigeria. The Trust fund is also mandated to train the NPF personnel for overall improvement,Performance,and efficiency in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities”, the statement noted.

The training is expected to be rounded up on the 20th of February 2023,a few days to the February 25th Presidential elections, according to the NPTF statement