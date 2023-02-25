Police teargas voters in A-Ibom, as thugs destroy INEC materials

By Harris Emanuel, Akwa Ibom

Voting stopped abruptly in Unit 1, Ward 10, Ikot Ebom Primary School, Itu local government area in Akwa-Ibom state following a fracas allegedly perpetrated by an agent of the PDP as voters and

INEC officials reportedly scampering for safety.

The police official attached to the unit overwhelmed by the pandemonium entered a motorcycle and left the voters to their fate.

Trouble reportedly started when agents of the PDP in the unit allegedly blocked loyalists of other parties from voting for their candidates.

A voter who did not want his name in print explained that other voters on the queue when they observed what was happening insisted that they should be allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice but were not allowed.

In an attempt to fight back, the suspected PDP thugs allegedly overpowered the voters thereby causing pandemonium in the unit.

The female police officer left the unit earlier, and came back with her colleagues who released several canisters of teargas on the voters who have since dispersed to their various homes.

Many voters who claimed not to be PDP supporters for the presidential election are lamenting over the disenfranchisement they suffered.

In Etim Ekpo local government area, election materials meant for some units were reportedly destroyed by suspected thugs at the popular Urua Anwa junction.

The tyres of the vehicle conveying the materials were said to have been punctured.