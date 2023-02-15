Police rescue 15 abducted NYSC members

.

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued 15 abducted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who had just completed their orientation in Imo.

The Corps members from the NYSC orientation camp located in Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre, Local Government Area of Imo, were in a vehicle on their way to Lagos when they were abducted.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

He said that the police operatives responded to a distress call along Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway at 12:15.a.m. and rescued the 15 abducted corps members unhurt.

“Information reveals that the corps members finished their three weeks of orientation programme today and were en route to Lagos before their vehicle was intercepted at a Total junction in Ihiala by unidentified armed men in a white Toyota Hilux.

“The corps members’ vehicle was diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage.

“When the armed men noticed they were being followed by police operatives, they abandoned the corps members and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Registration number EPE 353 YE,” he said.

Ikenga said that the corps members were debriefed and necessary arrangements had been made to convey them to their destinations.