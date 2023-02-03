Police rescue 6-year-old child sold for N100k in Kaduna

.

*Arrest 13 suspected bandits, armed robbers, others

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the rescue of a six-year-old stolen child, who was sold for N100,000.

The police, said: “On January 23, 2023, about 0400 hours, the command received a report that one Hajara Ashiru, six years old, was missing and the command immediately mobilised operatives, swung into action and one Safiya Iliyasu, 32 years, who is a neighbour to the parents of the missing child, was arrested and interrogated.

“During the course of investigation, the following suspects were equally arrested: Hussaina Adamu, 45 years old of Hayin Mal. Bello and Rukayya Abubakar, 32 years old of Dirkaniya Quaters Kaduna in connection with the disappearance of the child.

“The victim was rescued unhurt after having been sold for N100,000 in which a part payment of N5,000, was made to the prime suspect, Safiya Iliyasu. The victim has since been handed over to her parents. Case is under investigation and will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction on completion.”

Also, operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command arrested 13 suspects in January for various crimes, which include banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal trafficking in firearms, theft, child stealing, illegal trading of currency and other heinous crimes.

Briefing journalists in Kaduna, spokesperson of the command, Muhammed Jalige on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, said in the course of investigations into some of these cases, a number of recoveries were made, including one AK-47 rifle, three locally made fabricated revolver rifles, two motorcycles, 15 cartridges, N925,000 cash and three mobile phones.