Police parade ex-CMD Kwara General Hospital over alleged multiple killings

Ilorin —Kwara State Police Command, yesterday, paraded the former Chief Medical Director of Government General Hospital in the Kaima area of the state, Dr Abass Adeyemi, aged 36, over the killing of six persons.

State Police Commissioner, Mr Paul Odama, who addressed newsmen at the police headquarters in Ilorin, said the victims include Ifeoluwa Ibukun, Nafisat Halidu, Abubakar Abubakar, and three yet-to-be-identified victims.

The suspect was first unveiled on October 3, 2022, at a press conference by the command, where the police accused him of killing the suspects and burying them in his office.

Odama, who said the command has been investigating the case for the past five months, during which the suspect was also arrested for another killing in Benin, Edo State, noted that the angle of human harvesting and ring of other suspects involved in the matter would be investigated.

He said: “On 3/7/2022, at 2350hrs, one Muktar Opeyemi (m) reported at F Division, Ilorin, that on 25/6/2022, he noticed that one of his co-tenants by the name of Ifeoluwa (f), of the same address, and her vehicle, a Toyota Camry, were last seen within the compound on 24/6/2022, which was unusual.

“While the investigation was ongoing on the missing lady, a case of culpable homicide was reported at Alapa Police Station to the effect that a lifeless body of a young, unknown lady was found in the bush beside the road with a violent mark of injury on her head and blood on her face.

“Investigation, however, revealed that Ifeoluwa, who was reported missing at F Division was the same young lady killed and thrown into the bush at Alapa.

“Investigation into the case revealed that one Dr Adeyemi was last seen with the deceased, Ifeoluwa. The circumstances surrounding the missing Ifeoluwa at Tanke and her being found dead at Alapa necessitated heightened suspicion that the doctor knew something about the missing lady.

“While the command was searching for the doctor, news filtered in that Edo State Police Command had arrested Dr Adeyemi in connection with another case of killing.

“The command in an effort to get to the root of the serial murder case in Kwara State succeeded in getting him released to the command to help in the investigation.”

The suspect, according to the Police Commissioner, “confessed to having killed Ifeoluwa by hitting her with an object on the head and dumped the body at a bush in Alapa.

“He also confessed to having earlier sedated and caused the kidnap and killing of one Abubakar Abubakar (m) and killing of one Nafisat Halidu ‘f,’ a casual worker at General Hospital both in Kaiama and concealed her body in a trash can, filled the trash-can with cement and kept inside a locked store in the General Hospital Kaiama with the key in his procession.

“He also confessed to the killing of one unknown lady and buried her inside the same general hospital store. Both bodies were exhumed, recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Ilorin.

“He confessed further to having been lured into organ harvesting by a yet-to-be-identified syndicate.

“A discreet investigation is still in progress to unravel other killings perpetrated by the suspect and his syndicate.

“Dr. Adeyemi will soon be charged in court,” the Police Commissioner said.