Police on trail of Rivers man who murdered elder brother

By Egufe Yafugborhi,PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers State Command are on the trail of a man, Patrick Chukwu, who has disappeared after killing his elder brother, Patrick Chukwu in Elele-Alimini, Emohua Local Government Area (LGA).

The spokesperson for the Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, acknowledged yesterday that the matter has been reported to the Police and an investigation has commenced.

Benedict Chukwu, 44 years patent medicine shop owner, was shot dead on 13 February, by his younger brother, Patrick Chuwku, 40, when a verbal quarrel between the siblings got out of hand.

Joseph Asomeji, former General Secretary, Elele-Alimini Community Development Committee (CDC) and cousin to both brothers, narrated that, “It all happened at the Chukwu family compound at Mgbuayim autonomous community. Both killer and victim are my maternal cousins.

“Benedict had returned home that fateful day from his daily hustling to the family house they both live. The younger brother, Patrick, used chairs to block access to the spot Benedict used to park his bike.

“Benedict appealed to the younger brother to allow him to park his bike. Patrick refused to remove the blockade. In anger, Benedict kicked the chairs out of the way.

“At that moment, Patrick grabbed a piece of wood and clubbed the elder brother. Neighbours grabbed him and dispossessed him of the club. He went for a matchet, he was dispossessed.

“He then ran in again and came out with a locally fabricated double-barrel gun. He fired at the elder brother’s neck, killing him instantly and took to his heels.

“The matter has been reported to the Police. By the custom and tradition of our land, the killer is supposed to go to the forest and hang themself immediately for indulging in such a sacrilege. He must face the law.”

Men of the Egbeda Police Divisional Office were said to have visited the incident’s scene at the time of filing this report as the suspected killer remains at large.