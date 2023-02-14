Police nab two kidnap suspects, recover ammunition

.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have burst a five-man kidnap syndicate and arrested two suspects.

The operatives who recovered arms and ammunition from the criminals also rescued a kidnap victim from the Dem.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, noted that the two suspects were picked by operatives of the C4i Intelligent Unit of the command.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, stated that the five-man team specialise in the kidnap of high-profile individuals, adding that efforts are on to arrest fleeing members of the gang.

He said: “Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit, while consolidating on the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Okon O. Effiong to de-escalate the trend of violent crimes targeted at well-meaning members and residents of the State, have raided the hideout of this a 5-man kidnap syndicate who specialize in kidnapping high-profile residents of the state and demanding huge monies as ransom.

“The operatives, while acting on credible intelligence, on Saturday 11th February 2023 at about 0300hrs, swooped upon the syndicate at Ndoki Water Side, Port Harcourt.

“In the gun battle that ensued a key member of a 5-man gang terrorizing Rivers State was neutralized.

One AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of ammunition and one revolver pistol with 5 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the arrested suspect while one kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt.”