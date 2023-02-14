Police kill two terrorists, rescue victims in Katsina

.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday said it succeeded in killing two terrorists while trying to rescue victims they kidnapped from communities in Dutsinma and Danja Local Government Area, Katsina State.

According to SP Gambo Isah, the spokesman of Katsina Police Command, the terrorists who were in their numbers attacked Kitibawa Village shooting sporadically with AK 47 riffles and kidnapped in the process 55 years old, Alhaji Ado Rumawa, from the community.

However, on receiving the distress call, the Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a police patrol team to the area and engaged the terrorists in a gun duel and succeeded in neutralizing one of them and also rescued the kidnapped victim unhurt.

According to SP Gambo,

While noting that many of the terrorists were suspected to have fled the scene with gunshot wounds, SP Gambo said the police team are presently combing the area with a view of arresting the injured hoodlums and/or recovering their dead bodies even as the Investigation is ongoing.

Also, on the same day, SP Gambo said police operatives repelled another gang of about 20 terrorists, wielding dangerous weapons, who blocked Danja – Bakori road, along Unguwan Balarabe junction, robbing unsuspecting members of the public of their belongings.

Consequently, the DPO Danja Division led a police patrol team to the area and engaged them in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon the heinous mission and fled the scene with various degrees of injuries.

In the course of scanning the scene, one of the suspected terrorists was neutralized. Also, a cutlass, three mobile phones and a stick were also recovered from the scene.