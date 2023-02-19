Police kill 5 gunmen campaigning for no election in S/East

*One policeman killed

By Vincent Ujumadu

FIVE gunmen campaigning for no election in the South East during this year’s general elections have been killed by the police in Anambra State, while one policeman lost his life.

The gunmen, said to be working for Simon Ekpa residing in the Finland, had attempted to bomb the 33 Police Station in Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi local government area of the state.

They were also said to be responsible for the bombing of the Police Area Command, Ogidi in Idemili North local government area where three policemen were killed on Saturday.

Similar attacks had also taken place at Ukpor in Nnewi South and Ihiala where office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was burnt.

A resident of 3-3 where the police station is located said there was heavy shooting around 5am on Sunday with the hoodlums shouting no election in Biafraland.

He said that when he came out around 7am he saw five dead bodies believed to be the unknown gunmen killed by the police during the gun duel, adding that their bodies were laced with all kinds of charms.

According to him, a bank opposite the police station was shattered with bullets, and some shops around there were also torched.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident, said: “The combined security team, made up of the police and the military, today( Sunday) 19/2/2023 by 5:58 am, neutralized a gang of five armed men, recoverd two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in a response to a distress call on an attack at 3 3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.”

“The notorious gang who were armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station, but were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb the armed men threw inside the station.

“Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“The situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Meanwhile, Joint operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated.”